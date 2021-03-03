BAFTA Games Awards 2021: 13 nomination per The Last of Us II

Pioggia di nomination per The Last of Us II. Il gioco realizzato da Naughty Dog ha accumulato ben 13 candidature ai BAFTA Games Awards 2021, battendo il record stabilito lo scorso anno da Control, sviluppato da Remedy Entertainment, e Death Stranding di Hideo Kojima ai premi britannici dedicati ai videogame, fermi a "solo" 11 nomination.

Giunti all’edizione numero diciassette, i British Academy Video Game Awards si terranno il prossimo 25 marzo e saranno completamente dedicati ai migliori titoli pubblicati durante il 2020. Anche quest’anno l’organizzatore, la British Academy of Film and Television Arts, ha optato per una versione in streaming dell’evento a causa della pandemia da coronavirus. A presentare la cerimonia sarà Elle Osili-Wood. Con l’annuncio delle nomination, avvenuto solo poche ore fa, appare evidente come a dominare sui titoli in gara sia il gioco della statunitense Naughty Dog, apprezzatissimo dalla critica e dal pubblico dei gamer di tutto il mondo.

Bafta Games Awards 2021, i record di The Last of Us II

Oltre alla tredici nomination ai prossimi BAFTA Games Awards, The Last of Us II ha già portato a casa altri record altisonanti. Infatti, il videogioco si è accaparrato il titolo di esclusiva per PlayStation 4 più venduta con oltre 4 milioni di unità vendute solo nel weekend di pubblicazione.

Inoltre, si tratta del gioco con più premi come Migliore dell’anno, ben 261 finora, superando così il record di 260 stabilito da The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt del 2015. Decisamente un ottimo risultato per il seguito di The Last of Us, distribuito nel 2013 e ambientato cinque anni prima del suo seguito con il quale condivide le atmosfere e le ambientazioni post-apocalittiche.

Bafta Games Awards 2021, gli altri titoli in corsa

Sono ovviamente molti altri i titoli che daranno filo da torcere a The Last of Us II. Infatti, con 10 nomination nelle 18 categorie troviamo Ghost of Tsushima, subito seguito da Hades a 8. Non mancano neanche gli apprezzatissimi Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (7 candidature, sempre in esclusiva per PlayStation), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (5 nomination), Half-Life: Alyx e Cyberpunk 2077, entrambi con 4 candidature. Grande delusione proprio per quest’ultimo che, nonostante le aspettative alle stelle, non è riuscito a conquistare un posto nella lista dei contendenti al titolo di Miglior Gioco dell’anno.

Bafta Games Awards 2021, tutte le nomination

La premiazione, come anticipato, si terrà il prossimo 25 marzo e sarà trasmessa sui profili social dei Bafta Games Awards presenti su Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube e Steam. Ecco l’elenco completo dei videogame in gara nelle diciotto categorie.

Miglior Animazione

Doom Eternal (id Software/ Bethesda Softworks)

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

SpiritFarer (Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Direzione Artistica

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK)

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Ghost of Tsushima (Jason Connell, Joanna Wang, Ian Jun Wei Chiew – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Sonoro

Astro’s Playroom (SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Ghost of Tsushima (Rev. Dr. Bradley D. Meyer -Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Darren Korb – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Gioco

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Ghost of Tsushima (Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Gioco Britannico

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

F1 2020 (Codemasters)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/United Label)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Ned Waterhouse, Jess Gaskell, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

The Last Campfire (Hello Games)

Miglior Gioco di Debutto

Airborne Kingdom (The Wandering Band)

Call of the Sea (Tatiana Delgado, Manuel Fernandez – Out of the Blue/Raw Fury)

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

Factorio (Wube Software)

Röki (Polygon Treehouse/United Label)

The Falconeer (Tomas Sala/Wired Productions)

Miglior Gioco Migliorato

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Bungie)

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Sea of Thieves (Rare Ltd/Xbox Game Studios)

Miglior Gioco per la Famiglia

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Astro’s Playroom (SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Double Eleven Limited)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Joel Smith,Cesar Bittar, Pete Smith – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Gioco Oltre l’Intrattenimento

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Before I Forget (3-Fold Games)

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

SpiritFarer (Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights)

Tell Me Why (DONTNOD Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Astro’s Playroom (SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Deep Rock Galactic (Ghost Ship Games/Coffee Stain Publishing)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

Ghost of Tsushima (Darren Bridges, Matt Goldhaber – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Jack Houghton, Tom Sampson, Jason Stewart – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Miglior Colonna Sonora

Ghost of Tsushima (Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Darren Korb – Supergiant Games)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker – Moon Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa – Sumo Digital Sheffield/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau – Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Storia

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Writing Team – Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Cyberpunk 2077 (Writing Team – CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT x BANDAI NAMCO UK)

Ghost of Tsushima (Nate Fox, Ian Ryan – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Greg Kasavin- Supergiant Games)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Writing Team – Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Writing Team – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Proprietà Originale

Carrion (Phobia Game Studio/Devolver Digital)

Fall Guys (Mediatonic/Devolver Digital)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive)

SpiritFarer (Thunder Lotus/Kowloon Nights)

Migliore Performance (Protagonista)

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Migliore Performance (Non protagonista)

Carla Tassara as Judy Alvarez in CYBERPUNK 2077

Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon and the Storyteller in Hades

Patrick Gallagher as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward as Dina inThe Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker as Joel inThe Last of Us Part II

Migliore Realizzazione Tecnica

Demon’s Souls (SIE Japan Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Doom Eternal (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)

Dreams (Media Molecule/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Flight Simulator (Sebastian Wloch, Duncan Lawler, Pavel Kuksa – Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe)

Miglior Gioco dell’Anno EE (Assegnato da EE, votato dal pubblico)