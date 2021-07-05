Windows 11: chi non potrà installarlo

Chi nel 2017 ha acquistato un PC Microsoft Surface Laptop di prima generazione non potrà usarlo con Windows 11, mentre chi ha acquistato la seconda generazione l’anno successivo sì. Ci sono persino i computer della stessa Microsoft nella lunga lista di PC che non potranno essere aggiornati a Windows 11 a causa dei requisiti minimi del nuovo sistema operativo.

Requisiti che stanno facendo molto discutere, visto che tra i PC esclusi c’è persino il Microsoft Surface Studio 2, un PC “all in one" con schermo da 28 pollici integrato, dedicato ai creativi e dal prezzo di partenza di ben 4,199 euro. Questo computer, lanciato da Microsoft nel 2018, è ancora in vendita persino sul sito ufficiale della casa di Redmond. Alla luce di tutto ciò è più che normale che l’utente medio si chieda se dovrà cambiare PC per installare Windows 11. Il rischio, infatti, c’è ed è concreto perché con Windows 11 Microsoft ha intenzione di lanciare una nuova generazione di sistemi operativi, con requisiti molto stringenti.

Quali PC non saranno compatibili con Windows 11

Il requisito più stringente per l’installazione e l’uso di Windows 11 è quello relativo alla CPU, il processore principale del computer che spesso non può essere aggiornato senza cambiare anche la scheda madre. Un upgrade che, alla fine dei conti, costa quasi quanto un PC nuovo.

La CPU minima per Windows 11 ha una velocità di clock di 1 GHz, almeno 2 core ed è obbligatoriamente a 64 bit. In più deve essere compatibile, insieme alla scheda madre, con la tecnologia Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0.

Nella pratica sono compatibili con Windows 11 tutte le CPU Intel Core a partire dall’ottava generazione lanciate nel terzo trimestre del 2017, gli Atom e i Celeron più recenti, tutte le CPU AMD Ryzen a partire dalla serie 2000 lanciate ad aprile 2018, gli Athlon e gli Epyc più recenti e i SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, 7c, 8c, 8cx (prima e seconda generazione) e i Qualcomm-Microsoft SQ1 e SQ2.

Windows 11: la lista delle CPU compatibili

Di seguito la lista delle CPU Intel, AMD e Qualcomm che potranno essere usate con Windows 11. Tutti gli utenti con un PC dotato di una di queste CPU dovrebbero essere al riparo dai problemi di compatibilità purché abbiano almeno 4 GB di RAM e 64 GB di spazio di archiviazione (questi due ultimi requisiti sono facilmente raggiungibili con un upgrade del PC a prezzi abbastanza contenuti).

CPU Intel compatibili con Windows 11

Intel Atom x6200FE Intel Atom x6211E Intel Atom x6212RE Intel Atom x6413E Intel Atom x6414RE Intel Atom x6425E Intel Atom x6425RE Intel Atom x6427FE Intel Celeron G4900 Intel Celeron G4900T Intel Celeron G4920 Intel Celeron G4930 Intel Celeron G4930E Intel Celeron G4930T Intel Celeron G4932E Intel Celeron G4950 Intel Celeron J4005 Intel Celeron J4105 Intel Celeron J4115 Intel Celeron N4000 Intel Celeron N4100 Intel Celeron 3867U Intel Celeron 4205U Intel Celeron 4305U Intel Celeron 4305UE Intel Celeron J4025 Intel Celeron J4125 Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Celeron 5205U Intel Celeron 5305U Intel Celeron G5900 Intel Celeron G5900E Intel Celeron G5900T Intel Celeron G5900TE Intel Celeron G5905 Intel Celeron G5905T Intel Celeron G5920 Intel Celeron G5925 Intel Celeron J6412 Intel Celeron J6413 Intel Celeron N6210 Intel Celeron N6211 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N4505 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Celeron N5105 Intel Celeron 6305 Intel Celeron 6305E Intel Core i5-10210Y Intel Core i5-10310Y Intel Core i5-8200Y Intel Core i5-8210Y Intel Core i5-8310Y Intel Core i7-10510Y Intel Core i7-8500Y Intel Core m3-8100Y Intel Core i3-8100 Intel Core i3-8100B Intel Core i3-8100H Intel Core i3-8100T Intel Core i3-8109U Intel Core i3-8140U Intel Core i3-8300 Intel Core i3-8300T Intel Core i3-8350K Intel Core i5+8400 Intel Core i5+8500 Intel Core i5-8257U Intel Core i5-8259U Intel Core i5-8260U Intel Core i5-8269U Intel Core i5-8279U Intel Core i5-8300H Intel Core i5-8400 Intel Core i5-8400B Intel Core i5-8400H Intel Core i5-8400T Intel Core i5-8500 Intel Core i5-8500B Intel Core i5-8500T Intel Core i5-8600 Intel Core i5-8600K Intel Core i5-8600T Intel Core i7-8086K Intel Core i7-8557U Intel Core i7-8559U Intel Core i7-8569U Intel Core i7-8700 Intel Core i7-8700B Intel Core i7-8700K Intel Core i7-8700T Intel Core i7-8750H Intel Core i7-8850H Intel Core i3-8130U Intel Core i5-8250U Intel Core i5-8350U Intel Core i7-8550U Intel Core i7-8650U Intel Core i3-8145U Intel Core i3-8145UE Intel Core i5-8265U Intel Core i5-8365U Intel Core i5-8365UE Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i7-8665U Intel Core i7-8665UE Intel Core i3-9100 Intel Core i3-9100E Intel Core i3-9100F Intel Core i3-9100HL Intel Core i3-9100T Intel Core i3-9100TE Intel Core i3-9300 Intel Core i3-9300T Intel Core i3-9320 Intel Core i3-9350K Intel Core i3-9350KF Intel Core i5-9300H Intel Core i5-9300HF Intel Core i5-9400 Intel Core i5-9400F Intel Core i5-9400H Intel Core i5-9400T Intel Core i5-9500 Intel Core i5-9500E Intel Core i5-9500F Intel Core i5-9500T Intel Core i5-9500TE Intel Core i5-9600 Intel Core i5-9600K Intel Core i5-9600KF Intel Core i5-9600T Intel Core i7-9700 Intel Core i7-9700E Intel Core i7-9700F Intel Core i7-9700K Intel Core i7-9700KF Intel Core i7-9700T Intel Core i7-9700TE Intel Core i7-9750H Intel Core i7-9750HF Intel Core i7-9850H Intel Core i7-9850HE Intel Core i7-9850HL Intel Core i9-8950HK Intel Core i9-9880H Intel Core i9-9900 Intel Core i9-9900K Intel Core i9-9900KF Intel Core i9-9900KS Intel Core i9-9900T Intel Core i9-9980HK Intel Core i3-10100Y Intel Core i3-10110Y Intel Core i9-10900X Intel Core i9-10920X Intel Core i9-10940X Intel Core i9-10980XE Intel Core i3-10100 Intel Core i3-10100E Intel Core i3-10100F Intel Core i3-10100T Intel Core i3-10100TE Intel Core i3-10105 Intel Core i3-10105F Intel Core i3-10105T Intel Core i3-10110U Intel Core i3-10300 Intel Core i3-10300T Intel Core i3-10305 Intel Core i3-10305T Intel Core i3-10320 Intel Core i3-10325 Intel Core i5-10200H Intel Core i5-10210U Intel Core i5-10300H Intel Core i5-10310U Intel Core i5-10400 Intel Core i5-10400F Intel Core i5-10400H Intel Core i5-10400T Intel Core i5-10500 Intel Core i5-10500E Intel Core i5-10500H Intel Core i5-10500T Intel Core i5-10500TE Intel Core i5-10600 Intel Core i5-10600K Intel Core i5-10600KF Intel Core i5-10600T Intel Core i7-10510U Intel Core i7-10610U Intel Core i7-10700 Intel Core i7-10700E Intel Core i7-10700F Intel Core i7-10700K Intel Core i7-10700KF Intel Core i7-10700T Intel Core i7-10700TE Intel Core i7-10710U Intel Core i7-10750H Intel Core i7-10810U Intel Core i7-10850H Intel Core i7-10870H Intel Core i7-10875H Intel Core i9-10850K Intel Core i9-10885H Intel Core i9-10900 Intel Core i9-10900E Intel Core i9-10900F Intel Core i9-10900K Intel Core i9-10900KF Intel Core i9-10900T Intel Core i9-10900TE Intel Core i9-10980HK Intel Core i3-1000G1 Intel Core i3-1000G4 Intel Core i3-1005G1 Intel Core i5-1030G4 Intel Core i5-1030G7 Intel Core i5-1035G1 Intel Core i5-1035G4 Intel Core i5-1035G7 Intel Core i5-1038NG7 Intel Core i7-1060G7 Intel Core i7-1065G7 Intel Core i7-1068NG7 Intel Core i3-L13G4 Intel Core i5-L16G7 Intel Core i5-11400 Intel Core i5-11400F Intel Core i5-11400T Intel Core i5-11500 Intel Core i5-11500T Intel Core i5-11600 Intel Core i5-11600K Intel Core i5-11600KF Intel Core i5-11600T Intel Core i7-11700 Intel Core i7-11700F Intel Core i7-11700K Intel Core i7-11700KF Intel Core i7-11700T Intel Core i9-11900 Intel Core i9-11900F Intel Core i9-11900K Intel Core i9-11900KF Intel Core i9-11900T Intel Core i3-1110G4 Intel Core i3-1115G4 Intel Core i3-1115G4E Intel Core i3-1115GRE Intel Core i3-1120G4 Intel Core i3-1125G4 Intel Core i5-11300H Intel Core i5-1130G7 Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i5-1135G7 Intel Core i5-1140G7 Intel Core i5-1145G7 Intel Core i5-1145G7E Intel Core i5-1145GRE Intel Core i7-11370H Intel Core i7-11375H Intel Core i7-1160G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Core i7-1180G7 Intel Core i7-1185G7 Intel Core i7-1185G7E Intel Core i7-1185GRE Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Intel Pentium Gold G5400 Intel Pentium Gold G5400T Intel Pentium Gold G5420 Intel Pentium Gold G5420T Intel Pentium Gold G5500 Intel Pentium Gold G5500T Intel Pentium Gold G5600 Intel Pentium Gold G5600T Intel Pentium Gold G5620 Intel Pentium Silver J5005 Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Intel Pentium Gold 4417U Intel Pentium Gold 5405U Intel Pentium Silver J5040 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Intel Pentium Gold G6400 Intel Pentium Gold G6400E Intel Pentium Gold G6400T Intel Pentium Gold G6400TE Intel Pentium Gold G6405 Intel Pentium Gold G6405T Intel Pentium Gold G6500 Intel Pentium Gold G6500T Intel Pentium Gold G6505 Intel Pentium Gold G6505T Intel Pentium Gold G6600 Intel Pentium Gold G6605 Intel Pentium 6805 Intel Pentium J6426 Intel Pentium N6415 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Intel Pentium Silver N6005 Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Xeon Bronze 3104 Intel Xeon Bronze 3106 Intel Xeon Gold 5115 Intel Xeon Gold 5118 Intel Xeon Gold 5119T Intel Xeon Gold 5120 Intel Xeon Gold 5120T Intel Xeon Gold 5122 Intel Xeon Gold 6126 Intel Xeon Gold 6126F Intel Xeon Gold 6126T Intel Xeon Gold 6128 Intel Xeon Gold 6130 Intel Xeon Gold 6130F Intel Xeon Gold 6130T Intel Xeon Gold 6132 Intel Xeon Gold 6134 Intel Xeon Gold 6136 Intel Xeon Gold 6138 Intel Xeon Gold 6138F Intel Xeon Gold 6138P Intel Xeon Gold 6138T Intel Xeon Gold 6140 Intel Xeon Gold 6142 Intel Xeon Gold 6142F Intel Xeon Gold 6144 Intel Xeon Gold 6146 Intel Xeon Gold 6148 Intel Xeon Gold 6148F Intel Xeon Gold 6150 Intel Xeon Gold 6152 Intel Xeon Gold 6154 Intel Xeon Platinum 8153 Intel Xeon Platinum 8156 Intel Xeon Platinum 8158 Intel Xeon Platinum 8160 Intel Xeon Platinum 8160F Intel Xeon Platinum 8160T Intel Xeon Platinum 8164 Intel Xeon Platinum 8168 Intel Xeon Platinum 8170 Intel Xeon Platinum 8176 Intel Xeon Platinum 8176F Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 Intel Xeon Silver 4108 Intel Xeon Silver 4109T Intel Xeon Silver 4110 Intel Xeon Silver 4112 Intel Xeon Silver 4114 Intel Xeon Silver 4114T Intel Xeon Silver 4116 Intel Xeon Silver 4116T Intel Xeon E-2124 Intel Xeon E-2124G Intel Xeon E-2126G Intel Xeon E-2134 Intel Xeon E-2136 Intel Xeon E-2144G Intel Xeon E-2146G Intel Xeon E-2174G Intel Xeon E-2176G Intel Xeon E-2176M Intel Xeon E-2186G Intel Xeon E-2186M Intel Xeon E-2224 Intel Xeon E-2224G Intel Xeon E-2226G Intel Xeon E-2226GE Intel Xeon E-2234 Intel Xeon E-2236 Intel Xeon E-2244G Intel Xeon E-2246G Intel Xeon E-2254ME Intel Xeon E-2254ML Intel Xeon E-2274G Intel Xeon E-2276G Intel Xeon E-2276M Intel Xeon E-2276ME Intel Xeon E-2276ML Intel Xeon E-2278G Intel Xeon E-2278GE Intel Xeon E-2278GEL Intel Xeon E-2286G Intel Xeon E-2286M Intel Xeon E-2288G Intel Xeon Bronze 3204 Intel Xeon Bronze 3206R Intel Xeon Gold 5215 Intel Xeon Gold 5215L Intel Xeon Gold 5217 Intel Xeon Gold 5218B Intel Xeon Gold 5218N Intel Xeon Gold 5218R Intel Xeon Gold 5218T Intel Xeon Gold 5220 Intel Xeon Gold 5220R Intel Xeon Gold 5220S Intel Xeon Gold 5220T Intel Xeon Gold 5222 Intel Xeon Gold 6208U Intel Xeon Gold 6209U Intel Xeon Gold 6210U Intel Xeon Gold 6212U Intel Xeon Gold 6222V Intel Xeon Gold 6226 Intel Xeon Gold 6226R Intel Xeon Gold 6230 Intel Xeon Gold 6230N Intel Xeon Gold 6230R Intel Xeon Gold 6230T Intel Xeon Gold 6238 Intel Xeon Gold 6238L Intel Xeon Gold 6238T Intel Xeon Gold 6240 Intel Xeon Gold 6240L Intel Xeon Gold 6240R Intel Xeon Gold 6240Y Intel Xeon Gold 6242 Intel Xeon Gold 6242R Intel Xeon Gold 6244 Intel Xeon Gold 6246R Intel Xeon Gold 6248 Intel Xeon Gold 6248R Intel Xeon Gold 6250 Intel Xeon Gold 6250L Intel Xeon Gold 6252 Intel Xeon Gold 6252N Intel Xeon Gold 6254 Intel Xeon Gold 6256 Intel Xeon Gold 6258R Intel Xeon Gold 6262V Intel Xeon Gold Gold 5218 Intel Xeon Gold Gold 6238R Intel Xeon Gold6246 Intel Xeon Goldv 6234 Intel Xeon Platinum 8253 Intel Xeon Platinum 8256 Intel Xeon Platinum 8260 Intel Xeon Platinum 8260L Intel Xeon Platinum 8260Y Intel Xeon Platinum 8268 Intel Xeon Platinum 8270 Intel Xeon Platinum 8276 Intel Xeon Platinum 8276L Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L Intel Xeon Platinum 9221 Intel Xeon Platinum 9222 Intel Xeon Platinum 9242 Intel Xeon Platinum 9282 Intel Xeon Silver 4208 Intel Xeon Silver 4209T Intel Xeon Silver 4210 Intel Xeon Silver 4210R Intel Xeon Silver 4210T Intel Xeon Silver 4214 Intel Xeon Silver 4214R Intel Xeon Silver 4214Y Intel Xeon Silver 4215 Intel Xeon Silver 4215R Intel Xeon Silver 4216 Intel Xeon W-2223 Intel Xeon W-2225 Intel Xeon W-2235 Intel Xeon W-2245 Intel Xeon W-2255 Intel Xeon W-2265 Intel Xeon W-2275 Intel Xeon W-2295 Intel Xeon W-3223 Intel Xeon W-3225 Intel Xeon W-3235 Intel Xeon W-3245 Intel Xeon W-3245M Intel Xeon W-3265 Intel Xeon W-3265M Intel Xeon W-3275 Intel Xeon W-3275M Intel Xeon W-10855M Intel Xeon W-10885M Intel Xeon W-1250 Intel Xeon W-1250E Intel Xeon W-1250P Intel Xeon W-1250TE Intel Xeon W-1270 Intel Xeon W-1270E Intel Xeon W-1270P Intel Xeon W-1270TE Intel Xeon W-1290 Intel Xeon W-1290E Intel Xeon W-1290P Intel Xeon W-1290T Intel Xeon W-1290TE Intel Xeon Gold 5315Y Intel Xeon Gold 5317 Intel Xeon Gold 5318N Intel Xeon Gold 5318S Intel Xeon Gold 5320 Intel Xeon Gold 5320T Intel Xeon Gold 6312U Intel Xeon Gold 6314U Intel Xeon Gold 6326 Intel Xeon Gold 6330 Intel Xeon Gold 6330N Intel Xeon Gold 6334 Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y Intel Xeon Gold 6338 Intel Xeon Gold 6338N Intel Xeon Gold 6338T Intel Xeon Gold 6342 Intel Xeon Gold 6346 Intel Xeon Gold 6348 Intel Xeon Gold 6354 Intel Xeon Gold Gold 5318Y Intel Xeon Platinum 8351N Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S Intel Xeon Platinum 8352V Intel Xeon Platinum 8352Y Intel Xeon Platinum 8358 Intel Xeon Platinum 8358P Intel Xeon Platinum 8360Y Intel Xeon Platinum 8368 Intel Xeon Platinum 8368Q Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 Intel Xeon Silver 4309Y Intel Xeon Silver 4310 Intel Xeon Silver 4310T Intel Xeon Silver 4314 Intel Xeon Silver 4316

CPU AMD compatibili con Windows 11

AMD AMD 3015e AMD AMD 3020e AMD Athlon Gold 3150C AMD Athlon Gold 3150U AMD Athlon Silver 3050C AMD Athlon Silver 3050e AMD Athlon Silver 3050U AMD Athlon 3000G AMD Athlon 300GE AMD Athlon 300U AMD Athlon 320GE AMD Athlon Gold 3150G AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE AMD EPYC 7232P AMD EPYC 7252 AMD EPYC 7262 AMD EPYC 7272 AMD EPYC 7282 AMD EPYC 7302 AMD EPYC 7302P AMD EPYC 7352 AMD EPYC 7402 AMD EPYC 7402P AMD EPYC 7452 AMD EPYC 7502 AMD EPYC 7502P AMD EPYC 7532 AMD EPYC 7542 AMD EPYC 7552 AMD EPYC 7642 AMD EPYC 7662 AMD EPYC 7702 AMD EPYC 7702P AMD EPYC 7742 AMD EPYC 7F32 AMD EPYC 7F52 AMD EPYC 7F72 AMD EPYC 7H12 AMD EPYC 72F3 AMD EPYC 7313 AMD EPYC 7313P AMD EPYC 7343 AMD EPYC 73F3 AMD EPYC 7413 AMD EPYC 7443 AMD EPYC 7443P AMD EPYC 7453 AMD EPYC 74F3 AMD EPYC 7513 AMD EPYC 7543 AMD EPYC 7543P AMD EPYC 75F3 AMD EPYC 7643 AMD EPYC 7663 AMD EPYC 7713 AMD EPYC 7713P AMD EPYC 7763 AMD Ryzen 3 3250C AMD Ryzen 3 3250U AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE AMD Ryzen 3 3200U AMD Ryzen 3 3350U AMD Ryzen 3 2300X AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 3 3100 AMD Ryzen 3 3300U AMD Ryzen 3 4300G AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE AMD Ryzen 3 4300U AMD Ryzen 3 5400U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE AMD Ryzen 5 3450U AMD Ryzen 5 3500C AMD Ryzen 5 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 3550H AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Microsoft Surface Edition AMD Ryzen 5 2500X AMD Ryzen 5 2600 AMD Ryzen 5 2600E AMD Ryzen 5 2600X AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AMD Ryzen 5 3600X AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT AMD Ryzen 5 4600G AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE AMD Ryzen 5 4600H AMD Ryzen 5 4600U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 5600X AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2600 AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 3700C AMD Ryzen 7 3700U AMD Ryzen 7 3750H AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Microsoft Surface Edition AMD Ryzen 7 2700 AMD Ryzen 7 2700E Processor AMD Ryzen 7 2700X AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 3700X AMD Ryzen 7 3800X AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT AMD Ryzen 7 4700G AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 7 4800H AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS AMD Ryzen 7 4800U AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 7 5800 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700 AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U AMD Ryzen 9 3900 Processor AMD Ryzen 9 3900X AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT AMD Ryzen 9 3950X AMD Ryzen 9 4900H AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX AMD Ryzen 9 5900 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X AMD Ryzen 9 5950X AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX

CPU Qualcomm compatibili con Windows 11