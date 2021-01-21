Operazione CopyCatz, 164 app pericolose scovate sul Play Store: la lista
Ancora una volta Google lascia passare sul suo Play Store decine e decine di app infette e una società di cybersicurezza le scopre: ecco quali sono.
Sono ben 164 le app pericolose trovate dalla società di cybersecurity WhiteOps, tra le quali persino una decina di antivirus, sul Play Store di Google. In totale queste app hanno totalizzato oltre 10 milioni di download prima che Big G, naturalmente dietro segnalazione, si accorgesse di loro e le rimuovesse.
Il Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team di WhiteOps ha ribattezzato questo gruppo di applicazioni, e il lavoro di ricerca che ha portato alla loro scoperta, “CopyCatz” visto che, in inglese, copycat significa “copione“. Le app, infatti, erano delle copie fake di altre app più o meno famose e totalmente estranee a questa vicenda. Il nome di queste app veniva sfruttato dagli sviluppatori di quelle fake per attirare utenti e indurli al download dell’app pericolosa. Tutte queste app contengono al loro interno lo stesso modulo pubblicitario, com.tdc.adservice, incaricato di mostrare all’utente una enorme quantità di pubblicità invasiva. Google ha rimosso le app dal suo store, ma chi le ha già installate le deve cancellare manualmente.
Cosa fanno le 164 app infette
Una volta installate sullo smartphone dell’utente vittima, queste app di solito aspettano un paio d’ore prima di entrare in azione. Passato questo breve lasso di tempo si connettono ad un server di controllo e iniziano a mostrare pubblicità invasive di tipo “interstitial“, cioè banner aperti in nuove finestre del browser a tutto schermo.
Nonostante tali pubblicità si possano chiudere, con il classico pulsante “X“, la loro quantità è talmente alta da rendere sempre più difficile l’uso dello smartphone per l’utente. E’ per tanto possibile catalogare queste 164 app scovate da WhiteOps alla stregua di veri e propri adware, cioè malware programmati al fine di truffare i circuiti pubblicitari online mostrando pubblicità sugli smartphone infetti.
Quali sono le 164 app infette scoperte
WhiteOps ha pubblicato la lista integrale delle app pericolose che ha scoperto sul Play Store. Anche se sono state tutte già eliminate da Google, chi ne ha installata almeno una nella maggior parte dei casi dovrà cancellarla manualmente dal suo smartphone.
Ecco la lista:
- 3D Photo Editor
- 3D Tattoo Photo Editor & Ideas
- Applock 2020 – App Locker & privacy guard
- AppLock New 2019 – Privacy Zone & Lock your apps
- Assistive Touch 2020
- Audio Video Editor
- Audio Video Mixer
- Battery Saver Pro 2020 – New Power Saver
- Block Puzzle 102: New Tentris Mania
- Chronometer
- DJ Mixer Studio 2018
- GPS Speedometer
- Graffiti Photo Editor – Graffiti Creator
- iSwipe Phone X
- Lock app with Password – Applock All App Protector
- loudest alarm clock ever
- Lovedays Memory 2020 – Love Counter Together
- Magnifier Zoom + Flashlight
- Max Cleaner – Speed Booster Pro 2021
- Motocross Racing 2018
- Name Art Photo Editor
- Nox Cool Master – Cool Down 2020
- OS 13 Launcher – Phone 11 Pro Launcher
- OS Launcher 12 for iPhone X
- Photo Editor Awesome Frame Effects 3D
- Rain Photo Maker – Rain Effect Editor
- Repair System For Android & Speed Booster
- Ringtone maker – Mp3 cutter
- Ringtone Maker Ultimate: New Mp3 Cutter
- Secure Gallery Vault: Photos, Videos Privacy Safe
- Smart Cleaner-Battery Saver, Super Booster
- Super Phone Cleaner 2020
- Video Music Cutter & Merge Studio
- Wifi File Transfer 2019
- Wifi Key – Free Master Wifi
- Wifi Speed Test
- Wps Tester
- WPS WPA Wifi Test
- 100 mb Internet Speed Test – Broadband Speed Test
- 2 Ways Call Recorder Automatic, Record Phone Calls
- 3D Awesome Frame Effects
- 3D Photo Frames Effects & 3D Art Photo Maker
- Animals Sound Ringtones Real Free
- Anti WannaCry Virus – Android
- Antivirus – Virus Remover
- Antivirus 2017
- Antivirus 2017
- Antivirus 2017
- Antivirus 2017 & Cleaner
- Antivirus 2017 & Cleaner
- Antivirus 2020, Cleaner & Booster
- Antivirus For Android
- Antivirus Pro 2017
- Assistive Touch 2018
- Audio Video Editor Mixer 2019 – Video Cutter
- AV Antivirus 2017
- Battery Doctor – Power Battery 2018
- Battery Doctor 2018 – Fast Charger
- Battery Saver – Fast Charging
- Battery Saver – Saving Battry
- Battery Saver Pro
- BeanPro Antivirus
- Big Front – Change Front Size
- boost clean (junk cleaner pro)
- Calculator
- Call Block Blacklist and Block SMS Easy
- Call Recorder For Android
- Chinese Chess
- Clean My Android – Antivirus
- cleaner booster -ultra security-
- Collage Maker
- Control Center IOS 12 – Phone X Control Center
- Cool Master -CPU Device Cooler
- Disk-clean-suite
- Don’t Stop Eighth Note
- Don’t Stop Eighth Note
- Don’t Stop Eighth Note 2
- Don’t Stop Eighth Note Zombie
- Eighth Note
- Eighth Note V2
- Eighth Note: Yasuhati
- Fast Charger – Dr Battery 2017
- Feeding Fish
- Followers – Unfollowers For Insta
- free antivirus
- Free Antivirus-Mobile Security
- Free VPN Proxy – Unlimited VPN & Wifi Security
- Get Followers Up 2019
- Get Followers Up 2020
- GPS Navigation
- Holy Bible
- How Fast is My Internet – High Internet Speed Test
- Internet Speed Check 2019
- Internet Speed Test
- Internet Speed Test
- Internet Speed Test APK
- Internet Speed Test Free
- Internet speedmeter check
- K-Lock gallery picture & video
- Learn Excel 2019
- Learn Play Piano – Pianist
- Lich Van Nien 2017
- Lịch Vạn Niên 2018 – Lịch Âm 2018
- Lion Antivirus 2017
- Loudest Volume Booster
- Love days counter
- Male To Female Voice Changer
- Master Sudoku Offline Free 2018
- Max Cleaner – Booster, Optimizer, Super Cleaner
- Memory Cleaner 2020
- Milab Music Player – All format audio files
- Mine Sweep – Free Miner Game
- Mp3 cutter – Video Cutter, Easy Ringtone Maker
- MP3Cutter & Ringtone Maker 2020
- New Full Battery Saver – Battery Manager & Cleaner
- Night Mode
- Old Phone Ringtones
- Optimiser Pro Cleaner Booster
- Phone Booster
- Phone Cleaner – Speed Booster
- Phone Cooler – Cooling Master
- Photo Editor
- Photo Frame Effects 3D
- QR Code Scanner – QR Reader
- Quick Ball
- Quick Photo Square – Insta Emoji 2019
- Recovery all photo deleted
- Scream Go – Eighth Note T-Rex
- Secret Lock
- Security Pro
- Simple App Lock
- Smadav antivirus 2017
- Smadav antivirus for android 2018
- Smadav pro Total security
- Sound Meter
- Speed Test Internet – Speed Check
- speedtest net app
- Sudoku 2
- Sudoku Basic For Beginners 2019
- Super Antivirus Cleaner 2020
- Super Cleaner – Phone Cache Cleaner, RAM Booster
- Super Loud Alarm Clock
- Super Loud Volume Booster
- Super Wifi Rounter – Who Is On My Wifi
- Super Wifi Rounter – Who Is On My Wifi
- TV Antivirus Free + Applock
- Ultra Cleaner 2018
- Unfollowers & Ghost Followers For Insta
- Virus Cleaner – Antivirus 2018
- VPN Unlimited Proxy – Super VPN For Android
- WiFi Toolbox
- WPS Tester
- انفالوياب اينستاگرام
- instapersan.youch.unfollow
- com.adrocklink.batterysaveras
- com.maloch.colorballsnbl
- com.miyoo.miyoubaidian
- com.vttl.app7.restoreimaget
- com.xmwork.ringmaster.makes
- elphitamine.controlcenter
- free.vpn.super.proxy.anou
- hp.toolbox.speed
- lulu.drmundow2017
- speed2018.mohamad.alyousef