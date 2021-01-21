Sono ben 164 le app pericolose trovate dalla società di cybersecurity WhiteOps, tra le quali persino una decina di antivirus, sul Play Store di Google. In totale queste app hanno totalizzato oltre 10 milioni di download prima che Big G, naturalmente dietro segnalazione, si accorgesse di loro e le rimuovesse.

Il Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team di WhiteOps ha ribattezzato questo gruppo di applicazioni, e il lavoro di ricerca che ha portato alla loro scoperta, “CopyCatz” visto che, in inglese, copycat significa “copione“. Le app, infatti, erano delle copie fake di altre app più o meno famose e totalmente estranee a questa vicenda. Il nome di queste app veniva sfruttato dagli sviluppatori di quelle fake per attirare utenti e indurli al download dell’app pericolosa. Tutte queste app contengono al loro interno lo stesso modulo pubblicitario, com.tdc.adservice, incaricato di mostrare all’utente una enorme quantità di pubblicità invasiva. Google ha rimosso le app dal suo store, ma chi le ha già installate le deve cancellare manualmente.

Cosa fanno le 164 app infette

Una volta installate sullo smartphone dell’utente vittima, queste app di solito aspettano un paio d’ore prima di entrare in azione. Passato questo breve lasso di tempo si connettono ad un server di controllo e iniziano a mostrare pubblicità invasive di tipo “interstitial“, cioè banner aperti in nuove finestre del browser a tutto schermo.

Nonostante tali pubblicità si possano chiudere, con il classico pulsante “X“, la loro quantità è talmente alta da rendere sempre più difficile l’uso dello smartphone per l’utente. E’ per tanto possibile catalogare queste 164 app scovate da WhiteOps alla stregua di veri e propri adware, cioè malware programmati al fine di truffare i circuiti pubblicitari online mostrando pubblicità sugli smartphone infetti.

Quali sono le 164 app infette scoperte

WhiteOps ha pubblicato la lista integrale delle app pericolose che ha scoperto sul Play Store. Anche se sono state tutte già eliminate da Google, chi ne ha installata almeno una nella maggior parte dei casi dovrà cancellarla manualmente dal suo smartphone.

Ecco la lista: